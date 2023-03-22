Nootbaar is under consideration for the Cardinals' leadoff spot, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan appear to be the likeliest candidates to bat leadoff against righties and might fill the 1-2 slots in some order. That would give them plenty of run-scoring opportunities with Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras behind them in the 3-4-5 spots. Tommy Edman is also in the mix at leadoff, although that might only be versus lefties.