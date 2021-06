Nootbaar went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a loss to the Pirates on Friday.

The rookie has made a quick impression at the big-league level over his first four games, as he's now hit safely in three straight contests and has already driven in a pair of runs. Nootbaar has drawn starts in all four of those contests thus far and has certainly earned the opportunity for regular playing time with his early performances.