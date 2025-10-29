Nootbaar -- who is recovering from Oct. 7 surgery to address deformities on both of his heels -- has dealt with discomfort in both feet off and on over the past two-and-a-half years, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar has had ongoing treatment during the season to address recurring soreness in his heels, but he elected to have surgery earlier this month with the goal of alleviating the condition. It's difficult to gauge how much the foot issues have affected Nootbaar's play, but it's notable that his sprint speed has fallen each year, from the 83rd percentile in 2021 to just the 39th percentile in 2025. The outfielder admits that the discomfort "was holding me back." Nootbaar -- who played a career-high 135 games this season but produced a career-low .686 OPS -- has not been ruled out for Opening Day next season, but because the surgery he had is uncommon, there's uncertainty regarding how long his rehab will take.