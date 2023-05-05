Nootbaar went 4-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's 11-7 loss to the Angels.
Nootbaar went just 1-for-13 over his previous four games, so this was at least a positive performance. All of the outfielder's hits were singles. He's now slashing .262/.416/.377 with two home runs, two stolen bases, six RBI and nine runs scored through 77 plate appearances. Despite his recent inconsistency at the plate, Nootbaar has routinely hit leadoff versus right-handed pitchers lately.
