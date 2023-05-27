Nootbaar went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Guardians.

Nootbaar has gone 9-for-20 (.450) with three extra-base hits and six RBI during his five-game hitting streak. The outfielder continues to look good as the Cardinals' primary leadoff hitter, though he's gone 14 games without a stolen base. For the season, he's slashing .285/.399/.417 with four home runs, 21 RBI, 25 runs scored and five steals over 39 contests.