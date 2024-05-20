Nootbaar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 11-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Nootbaar is up to five homers on the year, four of which have come in his last 11 games. In that span, he's gone 12-for-39 (.308) with 10 RBI and a 10:8 BB:K. The outfielder had a slow start to the year after missing the first two weeks with broken ribs. Nootbaar is still slashing a middling .218/.331/.403 on the season, but he's trending in the right direction. He's added 17 RBI, 13 runs scored, two stolen bases and seven doubles over 33 contests while filling a near-everyday role in the Cardinals' outfield.