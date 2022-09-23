Nootbaar went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Nootbaar snapped the Cardinals' long scoreless stretch with his fifth-inning homer. The outfielder is still mired in a brutal slump in September, going just 5-for-46 (.109), through three of those hits have been homers. The outfielder looked to have taken an everyday role in August, but he's now on the strong side of a platoon with Dylan Carlson in center field. Nootbaar is at 13 homers, 37 RBI, 46 runs scored and four stolen bases while slashing .219/.339/.438 through 304 plate appearances this year.