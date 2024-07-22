Nootbaar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-2 win over Atlanta.

This was Nootbaar's second homer in 10 games since he returned from an oblique injury. The outfielder is batting .256 and slugging .462 in that span while posting a 2:8 BB:K. For the season, he's at a .239/.328/.417 slash line with seven homers, 21 RBI, 18 runs scored and four stolen bases through 205 plate appearances.