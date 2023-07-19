Nootbaar went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 extra-inning win over the Marlins.

Nootbaar's 11-game hitting streak came to a close, but he was still productive in his one trip on base Tuesday. The steal was his sixth of the season and his first since May 12. The outfielder is up to a .257/.356/.382 slash line after his recent surge, ans he's added six home runs, 27 RBI, 40 runs scored and 12 doubles through 65 contests this season. Nootbaar has split time between left field and center field lately, but he'll likely be at the latter position full-time once Tyler O'Neill (back) returns from the 60-day injured list Thursday. Dylan Carlson and Alec Burleson are expected to see reduced roles.