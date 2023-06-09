Nootbaar (back) felt lingering discomfort Thursday while trying to hit off a tee, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Nootbaar is not going to be pushed into the full range of baseball activities until he's pain-free, so his 10-day injured list stint will last longer than 10 days. He was eligible to return Friday from the lower-back contusion that has sidelined him since late May.
