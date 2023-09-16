Nootbaar will not start Saturday's game against the Phillies, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Nootbaar hits the bench against lefty Ranger Suarez, but that isn't necessarily a sign that he's going to be platooned over the final two weeks of the season, as he was in the lineup against the previous two southpaws the Cardinals faced. He does own a much better wRC+ against righties (135) than against lefties (96) and has struck out 25.9 percent of the time against southpaws compared to just 17.4 percent against right-handers, so some platoon risk remains for next season. For now, it will be Tyler O'Neill, Tommy Edman and Jordan Walker across the outfielder for the Cardinals.