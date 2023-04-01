Nootbaar will sit Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Nootbaar received plenty of attention from fantasy drafters over the winter and followed that up by batting second and reaching base three times in the season opener. The Cardinals have a crowded outfield, however, and they'll give Alec Burleson the start in left field in the second game of the season. Exactly how often Nootbaar is in the lineup will go a low way toward determining his fantasy value this season, and it's not a good sign in that respect that he's on the bench already even with a righty (Kevin Gausman) on the mound for the opposition. It may take a week or two to get a clear sense of how often each Cardinal will find themselves in the lineup.