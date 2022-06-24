Nootbaar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Brewers.

Nootbaar got the Cardinals within a run with his fifth-inning blast, but they couldn't even up the score. He's gone 3-for-9 across four games since he was called up to replace Tyler O'Neill on the big-league roster. Playing time is likely to be limited for Nootbaar as he fills the role of a fourth outfielder. He's slashing .169/.242/.305 with two homers, seven RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base in 66 plate appearances overall.

