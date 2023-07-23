Nootbaar went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three runs scored in Saturday's loss against the Cubs.

Nootbaar wasted no time in getting the Cardinals on the board, crushing a leadoff home run on the very first pitch to open the game. He then added a leadoff double in his next at-bat before coming around to score on a Nolan Gorman homer. The center fielder reached base four times on the afternoon and has now drawn a walk in four of his last five games, hitting .294 over that stretch with seven runs scored.