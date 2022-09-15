Nootbaar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Brewers.
Nootbaar began September 1-for-26 over his first nine games, though he's bounced back a bit. He's 2-for-6 with three walks over his last three contests, though the slump has cost him some playing time. The outfielder is up to 12 homers, 36 RBI, 44 runs scored, four stolen bases and a .224/.339/.443 slash line through 286 plate appearances this year. Alec Burleson is likely Nootbaar's primary competition for playing time in right field, but Burleson has gone just 2-for-12 with a walk and a run across four games since his first call-up.