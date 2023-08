Nootbaar went 2-for-5 with a home run an additional run scored and a steal in Wednesday's victory over Tampa Bay.

Nootbaar has been red hot of late, going 17-for-45 (.378) with five home runs over his last 12 games. He capped the scoring in the seventh inning Wednesday with a solo homer off Robert Stephenson, his 12th of the year. Overall, Nootbaar is slashing .278/.378/.448 with 56 runs scored, 37 RBI and eight stolen bases across 361 plate appearances this season.