Nootbaar went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, a walk, a steal, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over Atlanta.

Nootbaar opened up the scoring with a two-run blast to right in the third and later plated the Cardinals' 10th and final run of the game with a base hit in the ninth. Nootbaar last hit a homer April 16 and went just one for his last 20 at the plate before his long ball Tuesday night. Nootbaar now sits at four homers for the year and is already up to three stolen bases after totaling only seven in 109 games in 2024.