Nootbaar went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Friday's 14-5 win over the Cubs.

Nootbaar's gone 3-for-9 with a homer and a pair of doubles over his last two games. He continues to fill in for a depleted Cardinals outfield that's likely to be missing Dylan Carlson (hamstring) and Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) for roughly one more week. Nootbaar has a .154/.214/.282 slash line, four RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base in 42 plate appearances. With his start in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Cubs, the 24-year-old will be in the lineup for a fourth straight game, though it's possible he's benched for the nightcap.