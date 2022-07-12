Nootbaar hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Monday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.

Nootbaar replaced Juan Yepez in right field at the start of the eighth inning. In the bottom of the frame, Nootbaar hit a leadoff homer. The 24-year-old outfielder has filled more of a reserve role even with the Cardinals missing Tyler O'Neill (hamstring/wrist) and Harrison Bader (foot). Nootbaar has gone 4-for-12 with a homer, a double and three RBI in July, but he's still slashing a poor .173/.253/.321 through 91 plate appearances this season.