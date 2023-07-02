Nootbaar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 6-2 loss to the Yankees in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Nootbaar also went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in the afternoon game. The outfielder has gone 8-for-30 (.267) with three extra-base hits over his last eight contests, providing solid but unremarkable hitting as he battles to maintain a starting spot in the Cardinals' crowded outfield once again. He's slashing .258/.359/.384 with five homers, 23 RBI, 31 runs scored and five stolen bases across 52 games this season.