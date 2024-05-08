Nootbaar went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, three walks and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Mets.

Nootbaar supplied a late home run in the ninth off Adam Ottavino to bring the Cardinals within two runs. It was his first long ball since his season debut April 12. His eye at the plate was magnificent, as he drew three walks for the first time since Sept. 15 and had walked just twice since April 20 entering Tuesday's game. The 26-year-old has yet to find a groove at the dish thus far, slashing only .183/.295/.329 with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI, seven runs and a 13:17 BB:K in 96 plate appearances.