Nootbaar went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, two walks and three runs scored in Friday's win over Boston.

Nootbaar opened the scoring with a two-run shot in the first inning. He later drew a pair of walks and scored each time. After a 21-game homerless drought, he's gone deep three times in his last nine games. He's up to four home runs with 12 runs scored and 14 RBi through 131 plate appearances.