The Cardinals hope Nootbaar (ribs) is ready to begin a hitting progression as soon as Monday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left costochondral sprain, an injury which had kept him in and out of the lineup since late June. The outfielder will be eligible for activation July 23, but it sounds unlikely that he will be ready on that date. With Nootbaar shelved, the Cardinals had Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker in the corner outfield spots in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.