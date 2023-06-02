Nootbaar was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a lower-back contusion, Matt Pauley of 1120 AM reports.

Nootbaar suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Royals when he crashed into the outfield wall after making a catch. The move is retroactive to May 30, so he'll be eligible for activation on June 9, although it's unclear whether he'll be ready to go at that time.