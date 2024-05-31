The Cardinals placed Nootbaar on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 30, with a left oblique strain.

Nootbaar suffered the injury on a check swing during Wednesday's win over the Reds. It's the outfielder's second stint on the IL this season, as he previously missed time with two fractured ribs. The timing is poor, as Nootbaar was slashing .313/.418/.552 with four home runs over his last 79 plate appearances. With Nootbaar out, it's likely Alec Burleson will play more in the outfield and Matt Carpenter will see time at designated hitter.