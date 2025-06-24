Nootbaar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Cubs in Monday's 8-2 victory.

Nootbaar got the scoring started in the contest with a two-run blast in the fourth inning, and his homer became contagious, as St. Louis slugged three more two-run shots over the following two frames. It was the 10th home run of the season for Nootbaar, marking the fourth straight campaign he has reached double-digit long balls. The fifth-year outfielder has an excellent chance of surpassing his career-best mark of 14 homers, which he reached in both 2022 and 2023.