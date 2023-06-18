Nootbaar (back) is likely to return from the 10-day injured list Monday for the start of the Cardinals' three-game series in Washington, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Nootbaar had hits in his first three at-bats in Sunday's rehab game with Triple-A Memphis, including a long home run. It sounds like two rehab games are all Nootbaar will require, and he should return to a regular role atop the St. Louis lineup. The 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .266/.380/.390 with four home runs, 25 runs, 21 RBI and five steals in 42 games.