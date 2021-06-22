Nootbaar is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, batting ninth and playing left field, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Nootbaar was recalled earlier Tuesday with Lane Thomas being sent to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding roster move. Nootbaar will be making his major-league debut after slashing a strong .329/.430/.557 across 93 plate appearances with Memphis prior to being recalled Tuesday. While Nootbar is starting in left field during the series opener, he seems more likely than not to get most of his starts in the opposite corner of the outfield when the club returns to a NL park, as Tyler O'Neill will be moving back to left field at that point.