Nootbaar has gone 6-for-14 across four games for Japan at the World Baseball Classic.

Nootbaar has racked up three RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases while posting a 4:3 BB:K in those contests. The 25-year-old hasn't hurt his chances of landing a starting role in the Cardinals' crowded outfield, though he struggled by going 1-for-5 over two Grapefruit Leagues before his breakout on the international stage. Nootbaar's biggest threat for playing time is top prospect Jordan Walker, who is expected to push for time in right field. Nootbaar can play in all three outfield spots, with Dylan Carlson and Tyler O'Neill also in contention at those positions with the Cardinals.