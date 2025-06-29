Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that he had no medical update available on Nootbaar, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians after he appeared to tweak his rib on a check swing in Saturday's 9-6 win, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The left-handed-hitting Nootbaar's absence from the lineup Sunday could have more to do with the fact that the Guardians are starting a lefty (Logan Allen) rather than an injury, but the outfielder's fantasy managers will nonetheless want to keep an eye on his status heading into St. Louis' three-game series in Pittsburgh that begins Monday. Nootbaar was able to finish out Saturday's contest, but he had been nursing rib pain in recent days coming into that game.