Nootbaar will start in right field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Nootbaar was on the bench for the entire three-game series with the Cubs over the weekend, but he could temporarily step into a regular role versus right-handed pitching after fellow outfielder Harrison Bader (foot) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. With Bader joining Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) and Corey Dickerson (calf) on the IL, the Cardinals' outfield depth in being tested at the moment, and Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan appear to be the most logical candidates to play alongside Dylan Carlson in most games. The lefty-hitting Nootbaar could give way to Juan Yepez against left-handed pitching, however.