Nootbaar (back) could soon be ready for a minor-league rehab assignment, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Nootbaar experienced some renewed discomfort in his back when he tried to hit off a tee late last week, but he's made steady progress in the days since. The 25-year-old outfielder has not been ruled out for the Cardinals' series against the Cubs in London, which will take place June 24-25.