Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Nootbaar (oblique) continues to take part in "rotational work" and could resume swinging a bat this weekend, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals will presumably ease Nootbaar into swinging by having him hit off a tee or hit soft-toss throws before he eventually gains clearance to hit against higher-velocity pitching. In addition to being able to hit without discomfort, Nootbaar, who has been on the injured list since May 31 with a left oblique strain, will also need to prove that the injury doesn't compromise him when he runs the bases or plays the outfield. He still appears to be at least a couple weeks away from being a realistic option to rejoin the Cardinals, and Nootbaar will presumably need to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated.