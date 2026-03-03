Nootbaar (heels) remains without a timetable for his Grapefruit League debut, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar is expected to begin the season on the 10-day injured list as he continues his recovery from offseason surgery on both heels. He's going through baseball activities and will continue to ramp things up as his health allows, but there's no target date for his participation in games. A clearer picture regarding Nootbaar's timetable should be available later this month.