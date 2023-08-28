Nootbaar (abdomen) is considered close to returning from the 10-day injured list, but he continues to work out on the side rather than with the team as he attempts to regain strength, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Nootbaar had been eligible to return from the IL on Sunday, but he'll need some additional time to fully heal up from a lower abdomen contusion. Though he's continuing to take part in baseball activities, the Cardinals aren't yet ready to pinpoint a target date for his activation. While Nootbaar remains on the mend, the Cardinals will likely rely on a combination of Richie Palacios and Tommy Edman to fill in for him in center field.