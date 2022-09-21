site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Nootbaar is 3-for-40 over his past 17 games and will step out of the lineup Wednesday in San Diego. Dylan Carlson will take over in center field while Juan Yepez starts in right.
