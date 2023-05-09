Nootbaar went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Nootbaar's four-game hitting streak came to an end, but he picked up his sixth multi-walk game of the year. He's also logged two of his four steals this season over the last three contests. The outfielder has earned a starting job in right field, and he's now slashing .289/.432/.395 with two home runs, nine RBI and 12 runs scored through 95 plate appearances.