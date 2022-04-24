Nootbaar went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a pair of strikeouts in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Reds.

Nootbaar had seen little opportunity to play early in the season, but he's spelled each of Dylan Carlson, Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill once in the last four games. Through 19 plate appearances, Nootbaar hasn't made much of his limited playing time. He's 2-for-16 with one RBI, three runs scored, a stolen base and 3:9 K:BB. The 24-year-old will likely continue to serve as a fourth outfielder for the Cardinals.