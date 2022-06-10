Nootbaar was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Nootbaar joined the active roster in late May when Dylan Carlson went down with a strained hamstring. He didn't see regular playing time and didn't have much success at the plate, hitting .147/.211/.294 across 15 games. With Carlson returning from the injured list Friday, Nootbaar will return to the minors.
