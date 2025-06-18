Nootbaar is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the White Sox.

Nootbaar was out of the lineup Saturday and Sunday in Milwaukee as he battles through a slump at the plate. He returned to action Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, and now finds himself back on the bench Wednesday. The Cardinals will turn to Brendan Donovan in left field and Nolan Gorman at second base.