Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Out of lineup again Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nootbaar is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the White Sox.
Nootbaar was out of the lineup Saturday and Sunday in Milwaukee as he battles through a slump at the plate. He returned to action Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, and now finds himself back on the bench Wednesday. The Cardinals will turn to Brendan Donovan in left field and Nolan Gorman at second base.
