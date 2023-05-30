Nootbaar (back) is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Royals.
Nootbaar was pulled from Monday's series opener against the Royals after tweaking his back on a play in center field. St. Louis is off both Wednesday and Thursday, so a decision on a potential IL stint can wait. Tommy Edman will cover center and bat ninth Tuesday.
