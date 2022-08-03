Nootbaar went 3-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.
All three of Nootbaar's hits were singles, and he wasn't able to score despite twice getting into scoring position in four trips aboard. Still, the outfielder is enjoying a solid stretch at the plate -- he's gone 8-for-18 (.444) with five walks in his last six games. He's lifted his season slash line to .230/.321/.407 with five home runs, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base in 131 plate appearances. With Harrison Bader (foot) in the Bronx and Dylan Carlson taking over full-time in center field, Nootbaar has a clear path to a near-everyday role in right field going forward.
