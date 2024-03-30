Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Saturday that Nootbaar (ribs) will likely begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Nootbaar got in four more at-bats and playing five innings in another simulated game at the team's spring training complex Saturday and came out of it with no issues. He is in line to play for Memphis on Tuesday and Wednesday before being evaluated for potential activation from the injured list when first eligible Thursday. Nootbaar -- who is working his way back from two non-displaced fractures in his left ribcage -- will be St. Louis' regular left fielder when he returns.