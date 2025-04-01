Nootbaar went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

The St. Louis left fielder opened the game's scoring with his sixth career leadoff homer, launching it 365 feet to right field. Nootbaar entered the contest as a career .266/.365/.465 hitter in the leadoff spot, which he should continue to occupy for the foreseeable future. The 27-year-old could be poised for a solid season so long as he can stay on the field, as he has surpassed the 500 plate appearance mark just once in his previous four seasons due to injuries.