Nootbaar went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 11-5 loss to the Orioles.
Nootbaar has cooled off in September, going 7-for-35 (.200) across 10 games this month. Four of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases, and he's added two steals. The outfielder continues to see a near-everyday role and some time atop the Cardinals' lineup. He's slashing .275/.381/.445 with 10 thefts, 13 home runs, 42 RBI, 67 runs scored and 21 doubles through 100 contests this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Sitting against lefty•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Gets aboard three times•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Homers in second game back•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Activated from IL•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Starting rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Not activated, but close to return•