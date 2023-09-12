Nootbaar went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 11-5 loss to the Orioles.

Nootbaar has cooled off in September, going 7-for-35 (.200) across 10 games this month. Four of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases, and he's added two steals. The outfielder continues to see a near-everyday role and some time atop the Cardinals' lineup. He's slashing .275/.381/.445 with 10 thefts, 13 home runs, 42 RBI, 67 runs scored and 21 doubles through 100 contests this season.