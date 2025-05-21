Nootbaar is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
It's just the third day off this season and first breather since April 18 for Nootbaar. The Cardinals will go with Brendan Donovan in left field and Nolan Gorman at second base in Wednesday's matinee.
