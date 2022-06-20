Nootbar was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Nootbar's arrival gives the Cardinals an additional outfielder with Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) hitting the injured list. Nootbar accomplished very little with his 57 plate appearances earlier in the season, striking out a third of the time while hitting .140/.228/.240.
