Nootbaar (ribs) could begin a rehab assignment early next week, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar began a hitting progression with soft toss and tee work Wednesday and looks to be trending in the right direction as he comes back from a left costochondral sprain. The outfielder has been sidelined since just before the All-Star break and shouldn't require too many rehab games before rejoining the Cardinals' active roster.