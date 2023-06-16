Nootbaar (back) is on track to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Saturday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Nootbaar has already reported to Triple-A Memphis, where did an agility workout Thursday and will participate in a fuller range of pregame activities Friday. He's slated to DH in his rehab debut Saturday and then play the outfield Sunday before possibly returning to the Cardinals' active roster early next week. The 25-year-old outfielder has been sidelined since June 2 with a lower back contusion.