Nootbaar (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game in Cincinnati.

Nootbaar was a late scratch from Sunday's lineup due to a hamstring issue. With tough left-hander Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds on Monday, it makes sense to hold Nootbaar out again. Cincinnati does another another southpaw scheduled to start Tuesday in Andrew Abbott, so it's possible Nootbaar could remain out until Wednesday. For what it's worth, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday of Nootbaar's injury that "we don't see it lingering," per John Denton of MLB.com. Dylan Carlson will be in right field Monday.